Morgantown, WV

Kpogba growing as a leader on WVU defense

By Ryan Decker
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWVU found another leader for its defense through the transfer portal this offseason. Lee Kpogba joined the West Virginia football program early in the offseason. He came to Morgantown after a year of playing at East Mississippi Community College, aka “Last Chance U.”. After being indefinitely suspended by...

www.wboy.com

West Virginia’s Recruiting Class Among the Best in College Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Despite very average results on the field over his three seasons as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has been incredibly effective on the recruiting trail. Brown and his coaching staff have now put together one of the most talented recruiting...
WVU lands four-star defensive lineman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Another four-star player has been added to WVU football’s 2023 class. Justin Benton announced his commitment to Neal Brown’s program on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman from Covington, Georgia, was also being recruited by Duke, Georgia, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State and...
Jarel Williams Working To Make Early Impact In WVU Receiver Room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia freshman wide receiver Jarel Williams isn’t all that far removed from the young campers he interacted with earlier this week at the Country Roads Trust Football camp for elementary and middle school players. Williams, who has just wrapped up his first semester at WVU after enrolling early and participating in the Mountaineer football team’s 2022 spring practices, recalled similar events from his hometown of Saraland, Alabama.
TBT provides McGrew with “bucket list” opportunity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Growing up in Buckhannon, Tanner McGrew was raised on WVU hoops. He and his friends idolized players like Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, John Flowers and Joe Mazzulla. Since there are no professional sports teams in the state of West Virginia, to McGrew and the other...
West Virginia Beats Out Georgia, Florida State for Defensive Lineman Justin Benton

The Mountaineers picked up their 11th commitment for the class of 2023 with the announcement from Justin Benton. Benton is a 6’2, 275 pound defensive lineman out of Covington, Georgia, who took an official visit to Morgantown on June 3rd. He has been a highly sought after prospect by schools such as USC, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, and Georgia before committing to West Virginia. Benton is ranked as the 59th defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.
Lusk to lead Hawks volleyball in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School volleyball team will see some changes this year as veteran coach Don Godfrey takes a year away from coaching and assistant coach Nick Lusk takes over at the top of the bench this season. Previously the head coach at Morgantown, Lusk is excited to be back in the […]
Day 1 Complete of Shootout in the Valley

Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Several Ohio Valley teams took part in the event. Late in the second half, Harrison Central put on an aerial assault to make it 62-25 Huskies. Park would answer with a long ball of their own. However, it wasn’t doing much for the scoreboard but it made it a 62-28 […]
Neal Brown
After a quiet start, Fairmont posts a resounding inning and wins the Class 2A title

Football at the University of Minnesota awaits for Fairmont senior Zach Jorgensen, but for now Jorgensen can luxuriate in his short-lived stint as a baseball pitcher. Jorgensen pitched a dandy in just his third start of the season, a two-hit, seven-strikeout, complete-game victory as Fairmont defeated Roseau 7-0 in the Class 2A state championship game Friday at Target Field.
20K fans expected at High Point Raceway this weekend

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. […]
Fairmont musician makes music video in north central West Virginia

TUNNLETON, W.Va. – A Fairmont musician is spending the next few days in June to make his new music video “Muddin’.” Thirty-year-old Robby Comas grew up in Fairmont, where he learned his love for music through his father, Chuck Comas. Chuck Comas started playing music after he served in Vietnam. Sometimes while performing, he would […]
Husband and wife win WV Governor’s Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area. Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service […]
Stories of the Week: June 12 through June 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. An Upshur County deputy was injured in a shootout that happened along I-79 in Lewis County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department offered its thanks for the community’s support following the recent...
This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
Power restoration efforts continue in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A little more than 10,000 people were still in the dark as the sun rose Thursday morning -- three days after storms, wind, and trees knocked out the power. Since the lights went out, WSAZ has been asking where crews are working and restoration times. An...
Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
