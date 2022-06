Tupac Shakur is still considered one of the best rappers ever even 25 years after his death. The East Harlem native, who was born in 1971, became a hip hop star after getting involved with the Digital Underground in the early-1990s and then releasing his own solo music. His iconic albums like All Eyez On Me and Me Against The World stood out for putting a spotlight on injustices such as police brutality and the struggle of young Black men.

