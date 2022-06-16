ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firestone, CO

QuikTrip Opens in Firestone With Gas Under $3.50 Per Gallon

By Matt Sparx
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You do not have to wait any longer for QuikTrip in Colorado as the location in Firestone is now open as of Thursday, June 16. The opening of the famous gas station chain off Highway 119 and Interstate 25 has also prompted cheap gas. Considering that Colorado's average gas...

k99.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Tattered Cover opening newest Colorado store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest bookstores is opening its first location outside of the Denver metro area. Tattered Cover will open a new bookstore in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 21. Located at 112 North Tejon Street, the 8,000-square-foot retail store will have thousands of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Firestone, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiktrip#Gas Prices#Cemeteries#Quiktrip Opens
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

WATCH: 700-Pound Yearling Moose Relocated from Thornton Colorado

A 700-pound yearling cow moose was caught and relocated out of Thornton, CO earlier this week following a days-long wandering trip down the Front Range. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW spokesman, Jason Clay, Wildlife officials tranquilized the 2-year-old cow moose at about 8 a.m. near Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton on Wednesday (June 8) and loaded it into a trailer for relocation to the Pike National Forest.
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

(STACKER) — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
99.9 KEKB

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Amiee White Beazley

Hike connects two of Colorado's best luxury adventure resorts

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs is one of the most revered hotels in the world and one of only four five-star, five-diamond properties in the Centennial State. The Broadmoor is the longest consecutive recipient of both awards in the world. But lesser known are The Broadmoor's all-inclusive Wilderness Collection properties, smaller, cozier, and more rooted in their collective surroundings.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy