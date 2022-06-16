ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police K-9’s graduate New Jersey State Police Canine Training Academy

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police held the graduation ceremony for the K-9 Training School at Division Headquarters...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
Daily Voice

Massive Search Underway For Missing Endangered Man, 22, Near NJ Gun Club: Police

Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club. West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MidJersey.News

Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles In Serious Head-On Crash On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

88 companies in New Jersey lauded by employees as top places to work

The pandemic provided people with ample time to evaluate their lives and careers. Many who realized they were unfulfilled or undercompensated decided to leave their posts, sparking what has become known as the “Great Resignation.”. As employees sought increased levels of flexibility and improved work-life balance, employers found themselves...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved school worker in South Brunswick, NJ is killed while on the job

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
tittlepress.com

More Masks Called For In NJ After New CDC COVID Report

NEW JERSEY Federal health officials recommend masking for indoor, public spaces in 13 New Jersey counties. Although the CDC added two more counties to its masking recommendations this week, the state’s COVID case totals recently began declining from the springtime surge. The CDC recommends masking in counties with “high”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox29.com

NJ firefighters battle large wildfire in Burlington County forest

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Firefighters in New Jersey are battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest, in Washington Township. Officials notified the public on Twitter around noon Sunday that the Mullica River Campground, trail and boat launches were closed, as well as kayak and canoe trips in Pineland Adventures. Fire...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
94.5 PST

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
PRINCETON, NJ

