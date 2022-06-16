Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Penn State Nittany Lions
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Auburn vs Penn State may be one of the most pivotal matchups of the season.
This is the third article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position group.
This is a revenge game.
Unfortunately, the schedule makers couldn't do Auburn the favor of making this a night game, but nonetheless, the Tigers are seeking revenge in this matchup.
The best part? Instead of a White Out, fans get to appreciate an all-orange day inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
I've already taken a closer look at this game and explained why Auburn should have a much better shot to win this than the national media might think, but I have yet to take a dive into the individual position groups for PSU.
Here's how Penn State shapes up this season.
Offensive outlook vs Auburn:
Penn State has a very solid group of playmakers at receiver that could give Auburn major problems. The major concern for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is finding ways to take pressure off of quarterback Sean Clifford, who has struggled at times against better competition. I doubt Clifford replicates his performance from last season, especially if Auburn's defensive line elects to apply more pressure on an already questionable offensive line.
Shutting down Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will be very difficult for the Tigers.
Defensive outlook vs Auburn:
Controlling the line of scrimmage will be important for Penn State. Not allowing Tank Bigsby to get into a rhythm and putting Auburn in passing situations. Unfortunately, with the inexperience at linebacker, there may be some holes in that Penn State secondary that come open if the Tigers can get creative.
Getting off of the field on third down will help Penn State's chances.
247Sports’ Josh Pate gave a prediction for how Penn State’s 2022 football season will go on Friday. He has the Nittany Lions finishing better than they did depending on how a couple of swing games go. Pate predicts that Penn State will finish 10-2 this season. The Nittany...
In recruiting news, Penn State football has had a big week in gaining commitments, starting it by getting one from four-star receiver Yazeed Haynes and ending it with one from three-star defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding. This weekend and the week ahead could bring more good recruiting news and commitments for...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield won its first ever State Championship in softball, defeating Tunkhannock 3-2 on a walkoff. The Bison were on the ropes, down 2-0 in the fifth inning until Lauren Ressler hit a two run home to tie the game at 2. The Bison then loaded the bases in the seventh […]
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WJAC) -- In the first day of state championship baseball and softball two area teams are bringing home medals. In 2A, the Everett Warriors baseball team won their first ever state title with a walk-off win 1-0 over in 9 innings Neshannock. Dubois Central Catholic Cardinals softball...
State College police say they are monitoring a Penn State student who has been labeled as a right-wing extremist after a member of the community recently expressed concern. Police say they were notified of concerns following a May 31 council work session, according to a report in the Centre Daily Times.
The last Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was held in 2019. But soon, it’ll make its big return after a pandemic hiatus. Douglas Braff spoke with the organizers about what folks can expect this year. In less than a month, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will...
About five days a week, David Anderson either stays up late after work or wakes up around 3 a.m. to mill flour and prepare dough for handmade bread, bagels and pizza crusts in his Bellefonte home kitchen. “I’m gonna fire up Milly here, my grain mill, and we’ll put some...
Comments / 0