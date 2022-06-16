Two men drown trying to rescue 10-year-old boy from river, Wisconsin officials say

Two men swept away while trying to rescue a drowning boy in Wisconsin have been found dead, Milwaukee officials said.

The men jumped into action on June 13, after seeing a 10-year-old boy struggling to get out of a drainage ditch near the Kinnickinnic River, outlets reported. The boy drowned and his body was recovered, but the two men were swept into the river.

At least two of the victims were family, Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Matthew Williamson told McClatchy News. Williamson did not say how they were related.

The boy went into the ditch chasing after a soccer ball, and his father ran to help when the boy didn’t come back out, according to the medical examiner, TV station WTMJ reported. The other man was a neighbor.

Search crews including firefighters, police, and volunteers scoured the river for days.

Around 8:30 a.m. on June 16, civilian volunteers came across the body of one of the men, Williamson said.

Police found the second man a few hours later, at 11:52 a.m.

The Kinnickinnic empties out into Port Milwaukee, Williamson said. Both men were found near where the river meets the port.

