Alabama Football has four verbal commits in its 2023 class. With six months to go until the Early Signing Period, it may seem unnecessary to talk about numbers. It isn’t. Why it isn’t is two-fold. The most straightforward reason is for the 2023 class, teams can sign as many players as they choose. In an effort to counter transfer attrition there is no 25-signee limit.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO