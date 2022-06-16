Men's Round Table Discussion #RealTalkforMen

U. C. Me Expressions custom clothing will be holding their 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nowell Park on Sunday, June 19th from 1 PM CST until dusk. Admission to the event is free, but you will need to register at this link.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas hosted the office’s Black and Latino Houses Matter Phone Bank on Wednesday with ABC 7 Chicago. The phone bank identified more than 1,400 cook county taxpayers who may be eligible to receive $3.3 million in property tax refunds and exemptions. “I said we would...
ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three local sites from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 25. Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.
Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […]
The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO - On Friday, former Congressman Luis Gutierrez sought to end all the political speculation he ignited by recently moving back to Chicago from Puerto Rico. "This will be my home. I will participate as millions of other Chicagoans in the next mayoral campaign — not as a candidate, but as a voter," he said.
Two girls were recently awarded during a village board meeting for intervening and helping a fellow student who suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Round Lake. Shekinah and Sandra, who are 12 and 13 years old, were presented the Distinguished Community Service Commendation during the June 6 board meeting for the Village of Round […]
The post 2 students recognized for helping fellow student who was ‘brutally beaten,’ hospitalized in Round Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to raise the speed camera threshold from 6 to 9 miles an hour over the speed limit and why a vote on the issue was stalled in yesterday’s finance committee meeting.
I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
Content warning: This post includes a graphic description of a child’s death. Police have reportedly found the vehicle whose driver fatally struck Ja’lon James, 11, Thursday morning in North Lawndale, and then fled the scene, along with other evidence that may help track down the motorist. Meanwhile, loved ones and mentors of Ja’Lon (pronounced “JAYlon”) have shared remembrances of a child who “brought us all so much joy,” and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help support his family.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
Comments / 0