Prince Tea House Plans New Marlton Outpost

One of New York’s favorite tea houses is plotting a brand new New Jersey expansion.

Prince Tea House is a popular New York based tea house that was originally founded in Queens. Founded by owner Manny Lee , Prince Tea House provides the most carefully selected fresh teas imported directly from France. Known for serving their exclusive tea selection in beautifully designed tea sets, Prince Tea House prides itself on “offering unique creations of freshly made and delicious confections.”

The first Prince Tea House was established in Flushing, Queens in 2014, and featured a beautifully decorated plant-friendly space designed by Lee’s wife, Kaiyi. The shop also features pastries that are baked from scratch by one of Lee’s business partners in Williamsburg. Today, Prince Tea House has expanded well beyond its original Flushing shop and now operates over 12 locations across New York, Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

Now, the team at Prince Tea House has just announced their intentions to open a brand new location in Marlton . The new Prince Tea house will be opening up at 740 Route 70 West , in Evesham Plaza at the corner of Route 70 and Cropwell Road. The Marlton Prince Tea House will offer its signature afternoon tea for two package ($55), which features assorted mini pastries, scones, finger sandwiches, and of course tea. The space will also offer plenty of a la carte options as well as salads, sandwiches, mocktails, coffees, puddings, slush, drinks, milk teas, and more.

In addition to the location planned for Marlton, Prince Tea House’s website also lists a new location in Edison as “Coming Soon” at 518 Old Post Road, Suite 6 . For more information about the upcoming tea houses, you can follow Prince Tea House on Instagram

