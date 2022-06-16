ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Prince Tea House Plans New Marlton Outpost

By Jake Rogers
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago

One of New York’s favorite tea houses is plotting a brand new New Jersey expansion.

Prince Tea House is a popular New York based tea house that was originally founded in Queens. Founded by owner Manny Lee , Prince Tea House provides the most carefully selected fresh teas imported directly from France. Known for serving their exclusive tea selection in beautifully designed tea sets, Prince Tea House prides itself on “offering unique creations of freshly made and delicious confections.”

The first Prince Tea House was established in Flushing, Queens in 2014, and featured a beautifully decorated plant-friendly space designed by Lee’s wife, Kaiyi. The shop also features pastries that are baked from scratch by one of Lee’s business partners in Williamsburg. Today, Prince Tea House has expanded well beyond its original Flushing shop and now operates over 12 locations across New York, Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

Now, the team at Prince Tea House has just announced their intentions to open a brand new location in Marlton . The new Prince Tea house will be opening up at 740 Route 70 West , in Evesham Plaza at the corner of Route 70 and Cropwell Road. The Marlton Prince Tea House will offer its signature afternoon tea for two package ($55), which features assorted mini pastries, scones, finger sandwiches, and of course tea. The space will also offer plenty of a la carte options as well as salads, sandwiches, mocktails, coffees, puddings, slush, drinks, milk teas, and more.

In addition to the location planned for Marlton, Prince Tea House’s website also lists a new location in Edison as “Coming Soon” at 518 Old Post Road, Suite 6 . For more information about the upcoming tea houses, you can follow Prince Tea House on Instagram



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitbuckscounty.com

Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
94.5 PST

Beloved New Jersey Mexican restaurant closes

After over 40 years in business, Los Amigos restaurant in Atlantic City has closed its doors; although they haven’t said if the closure is permanent. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page they wrote:. We are sorry to say Los Amigos will be closing its doors until...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We found the best expensive restaurant in NJ

What kind of prices make a restaurant expensive to you?. That number is going to vary drastically from person to person. For me personally, if the surf and turf is around $100, I'm eating at an expensive restaurant. Every now and again I think it's important to indulge and... Foodie...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say this is New Jersey’s best Chinese restaurant

Are you a big fan of Chinese food? We bet you are. We all are. If you're a New Jersey foodie, you will want to try the food at the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey. Now, all we need to do is determine which New Jersey Chinese restaurant is the one that rises above the rest. And for that, we turn to the experts. Not too long ago, 24/7 Wall St. named their choice as the best.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlton, NJ
State
New York State
NJ.com

88 companies in New Jersey lauded by employees as top places to work

The pandemic provided people with ample time to evaluate their lives and careers. Many who realized they were unfulfilled or undercompensated decided to leave their posts, sparking what has become known as the “Great Resignation.”. As employees sought increased levels of flexibility and improved work-life balance, employers found themselves...
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afternoon Tea#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cropwell Road#La Carte
94.5 PST

Look At The Fabulous South Jersey Pools You Can Rent By The Hour This Summer

Some people will never, and I mean NEVER take advantage of this, but did you know that you can rent swimming pools by the hour here in New Jersey?. Yes, there are people out there who will rent you their own backyard so you can have your own little oasis for at least a few hours whenever you get the urge to swim. Some people are too grossed out by the idea, but if swimming is one of your go-to summer activities, and you don't have the luxury of owning either an in-ground or above-ground pool, then you'll want to pay close attention to this.
LIFESTYLE
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips from Philadelphia

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

David Lynch's former Fairmount row home up for sale

Before filmmaker David Lynch made a name for himself in Hollywood, he spent a formative period in Philadelphia where he met his first wife, had his first child and discovered his love for making movies. Now, the one-bedroom row home at 2494 Aspen St. in Fairmount is on sale for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.5 PST

Party on! Ocean City, NJ boardwalk the ‘hottest nightclub’ for teens?

OCEAN CITY — As Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach deal with pop-up parties that bring large groups, other Jersey Shore towns are coping with it on a nightly basis. Ocean City Councilman Jody Levchuck took to his Facebook page to express his concerns about the reputation of Ocean City as a family resort being threatened because of the groups causing mischief on the boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Berlin, NJ

Many people might confuse West Berlin with the capital of Germany. However, this version is in New Jersey, a few miles from the famous Delaware River and "The City of Brotherly Love," Philadelphia. West Berlin is a village in the Berlin Township in New Jersey's Camden County. This quaint town...
WEST BERLIN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
94.5 PST

Surprise New Jersey Pizzeria Named The Shore’s Best In Recent Poll

It's an age-old question, especially here in New Jersey What is our top pizzeria? We went to the only people who really know the answer to that question. We asked you to name your favorite pizzeria. That was the easy part. Everybody has a favorite The hard part is trying to get past the two hundred pizza places that didn't get enough votes and put a crown on the one that did.
RESTAURANTS
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
51
Followers
61
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy