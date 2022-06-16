ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

U.S. Senate Candidate Joe Pinion visits Southern Tier

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — U.S. senate republican candidate Joe Pinion visited Elmira yesterday to met with elected officials and discuss his upcoming candidacy.

Nick Langworthy discusses economy, democratic leadership in Southern Tier trip

Pinion has already recieved the endoresement of the New York State Republican Committee, and is looking to unseat current senator Chuck Schumer in the 2022 Senate election.

18 News had the oppertunity to talk to Pinion at the event, and he spoke of the some of the reseaons he decided to visit the Southern Tier

“Chuck Schumer is effectively an institution, he has millions upon millions of dollars in his bank account and to combat that, we have to find that small group of individuals willing to do the work.” Said Pinion. “So if you’re talking about how you do that in a place like Chemung County, it has to start in a place like Elmira.”

Pinion is the only republican currently on the ballot. He will face off against Schumer in the United States Senate election in New York on November 8, 2022.

