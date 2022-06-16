Poplar Bluff man in custody after bank robbery

The family of Marcus McFarland has adopted a portion of Westwood Boulevard near Valley Plaza Shopping Center in his memory through the Missouri Department of Transportation. It was done through the Adopt-A-Highway program. The sign includes the names of McFarland’s three children, Marcus Jr., Makel and LeAerea. The family gathered on June 9, which would have been his 40th birthday, to release balloons. They are also planning a scholarship in his honor for Poplar Bluff and New Madrid graduates. According to MoDOT, this is the first portion of highway in Poplar Bluff dedicated to an African American. McFarland graduated from New Madrid High School in 2000 and attended Paducah Technical Career College. He worked in the food industry. McFarland was killed in a shooting in 2011.

