Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff man in custody after bank robbery

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

A bank robbery in Poplar Bluff landed one man in custody, and left some of the stolen cash blowing all over the highway. 35-year-old William Woodruff of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first. The Poplar Bluff police reports that...

kzimksim.com

kzimksim.com

Essex man arrested for DWI with a minor

An Essex man was arrested yesterday evening on multiple drug related charges in Stoddard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Amy Williams was arrested for driving while intoxicated on drugs with a minor in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to register a motor vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt. Williams was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and released.
ESSEX, MO
Kait 8

Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, the Paragould Police Department received a report regarding a 9-year-old girl who had been sexually abused. During a subsequent interview by an Arkansas State...
PARAGOULD, AR
darnews.com

McFarland is first African American Adopt-A-Highway dedication in Poplar Bluff

The family of Marcus McFarland has adopted a portion of Westwood Boulevard near Valley Plaza Shopping Center in his memory through the Missouri Department of Transportation. It was done through the Adopt-A-Highway program. The sign includes the names of McFarland’s three children, Marcus Jr., Makel and LeAerea. The family gathered on June 9, which would have been his 40th birthday, to release balloons. They are also planning a scholarship in his honor for Poplar Bluff and New Madrid graduates. According to MoDOT, this is the first portion of highway in Poplar Bluff dedicated to an African American. McFarland graduated from New Madrid High School in 2000 and attended Paducah Technical Career College. He worked in the food industry. McFarland was killed in a shooting in 2011.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
KFVS12

Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You often hear about a four-day work week, how about a four-day school week? That’s what’s happening in the Twin Rivers School District. I spoke to parents who have different opinions about the Tuesday through Friday schedule. Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Neelyville native Josh Miller qualifies for Team USA Archery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - From making his own arrows to practicing at his home range, it’s easy to see Josh Miller’s passion for archery. Now he has the opportunity to compete on an international stage. Miller has qualified for Team USA and will compete at the 2022...
NEELYVILLE, MO

