UPDATE - Back at Full Power: The WGNS Radio Tower and Transmitter were without power Friday afternoon, after strong winds downed trees on the electric lines leading to the transmitter site. From 12-noon UNTIL 5pm, WGNS was only able to broadcast online. As soon as the trees were removed from the power lines, the WGNS transmitter was back to full power. Again, WGNS was back on the air within a few hours, thanks to the hard work of Middle Tennessee Electric!

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO