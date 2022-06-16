Pensacola installs new e-scooter parking corrals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Pensacola have announced that 15 new e-scooter parking corrals have been installed around downtown Pensacola. They said the parking corrals were installed to encourage the public to park their scooters courteously.

Users will receive a 50-cent credit whenever they park the scooters in one of the corrals that can be put towards a future ride. A news release from the City of Pensacola said, “The micro-mobility vendors will send users in-app notifications when they ride into a designated e-scooter parking area. After the rider ends the trip and takes the end-of-ride photo to confirm proper parking, they will see a summary screen that will display the trip length and ride credits earned.”

On the app, parking for the e-scooters is indicated with a “P.” Riders are not allowed to park on South Palafox, East Intendencia or East Government streets. If a scooter is parked on those streets, the rider will continue to be charged.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.