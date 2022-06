Since 2017, Dustin Montelius has served the residents of Ascension Parish. Most recently, spending the last 2 years as Assistant Director of Homeland Security and the Office of Emergency Preparedness. With his experience and expertise, “Dut” helped manage resources and operations through unprecedented weather and pandemic events. As he moves into the private sector, we will forever be grateful for his dedication and contributions.

