ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GOP attorneys general push back against SEC climate change disclosure initiative

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZKgB_0gD63hhK00
Tweet

Two dozen GOP attorneys general wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday claiming a proposed rule would promote “policy preferences far afield of the Commission’s market-focused domain.”

“This effort reflects agency mission creep of the worst kind,” the attorneys general wrote in their letter objecting to the rule.

The SEC rule in question, known as “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors,” would force publicly traded companies to disclose how climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming.

“The administration has tried and failed to impose regulation directly, and it now appears content to use back-door financial regulatory actions to implement its political will. But it is up to lawmakers to decide major policy questions like these, not unelected agency administrators,” the Wednesday letter added.

The attorneys general, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, further alleged that, if the rule was finalized, they “expect the Commission will use it as a precedent for asserting many new powers in extra-statutory ways.”

“Freed from any pretense of constraint, the Commission can work to mold the market to its will,” they also said.

The letter was signed by GOP attorneys general from states including West Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming and others.

When the SEC rule was proposed in March, Democratic SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and Commissioners Allison Lee and Caroline Crenshaw, both of whom are also Democrats, voted in favor of the rule.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, the agency’s only Republican, was opposed.

Meanwhile, environmental activists, including Lena Moffitt, who is the chief of staff at climate advocacy nonprofit Evergreen Action, have praised the proposal.

Moffitt called the SEC’s proposal “an important first step to fulfill its mandate to protect investors and capital markets.”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Supreme Court spurns Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Republican state officials to take over the legal defense of a hardline immigration rule imposed under former President Donald Trump barring permanent residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits. The unsigned one-sentence ruling "dismissed as improvidently granted" an...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Gary Gensler
POLITICO

Democratic shakeup in Florida's governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Exit stage left— Well, it happened. State Sen. Annette Taddeo — who first said she wasn’t running for governor, then said she was, and then said she wasn’t dropping out of the race for governor — made it official on Monday and ended her bid. She is now switching over to challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying former President Donald Trump. Loyalty can be a fickle thing for Trump. And a perceived lack of it is the driving force behind heated primary challenges to two South Carolina Republicans in the U.S. House.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Climate Change#Politics Federal#Gop#Sec
POLITICO

Murphy: 'Perilously close to losing our democracy'

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— It was 50 years ago this morning that five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building, four of whom had ties to South Florida. The ensuing scandal would eventually lead to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Reuters

Two Republicans try to fend off Trump challengers in South Carolina

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representatives Tom Rice and Nancy Mace waited on Tuesday to learn their political fates in South Carolina after closely watched primary election campaigns against two challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Rice, a five-term incumbent, and Mace, a freshman, each ran afoul...
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 27

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Democratic Edition. In this issue: Working Families Party switches to Biaggi in NY-17 and an update on the 2024 primary early-state contender list. Primary results roundup. Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina held primaries on June 14. Alaska also held its top-four...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

The Hill

601K+
Followers
72K+
Post
454M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy