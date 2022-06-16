ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigCountryHomepage

BUSTED: 16 pounds of weed, THC found during traffic stop in Sweetwater

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwwIM_0gD5zV5w00

SWEETWATER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A driver was arrested after 16 pounds of weed and THC was found during a traffic stop in Sweetwater.

Barreto Humberto, 40, of Big Spring has been charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.

List: Nearly half of Taylor County indictments involve meth

Police say Humberto was pulled over for committing a minor traffic violation while driving down I-20 near mile marker 243 Thursday around 1:00 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l98Nm_0gD5zV5w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b74eZ_0gD5zV5w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsCsO_0gD5zV5w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhBo1_0gD5zV5w00

After finding probable cause, officers searched Humberto’s vehicle and found a suitcase containing just over 14 pounds of marijuana and just over two pounds of THC.

Humberto was booked into the Nolan Jail. It’s unknown if he has posted bond.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Suitcase Full of Dope Seized During Traffic Stop

SWEETWATER, TX – A Big Spring man is in custody after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC in a suitcase. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, an officer with the Sweetwater Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation near mile marker 243 on Interstate 20. During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a suitcase containing just over 14…
SWEETWATER, TX
FOX West Texas

Marijuana and THC seized, Big Spring man arrested during Sweetwater traffic stop

SWEETWATER, Texas — Sweetwater Police seized more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC found in a suitcase during a traffic stop Thursday morning. A SPD officer initiated the stop for a minor traffic violation near mile marker 243 on Interstate 20. During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found the suitcase.
KLST/KSAN

Abilene man charged with Homicide of infant daughter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 17, 2022, the Abilene Police department reported on their Facebook page an Abilene man had been charged with the homicide of his infant daughter. 29-year-old Raymond Medina was initially arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant on June 14, 2022. He has remained in custody since then while detectives […]
KWTX

West Texas man arrested in homicide of infant daughter

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to the death of his infant daughter. Raymond Medina, 29, has been charged with homicide after initially being arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant June 14. He remained in custody with the Abilene Police Department while detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Sweetwater#Ktab#Prohibited Substance#Bigcountryhomepage Com#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man woke up to intruder who was ‘hiding from police’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from responding officers and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Arrests Hector Estrada – Warrant, Criminal TrespassEstrada is accused of entering the backdoor of a residence to hide […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Sheriff's Department - MISSING PERSON LOCATED

6.0', 215 lbs, Blonde hair, Green Eyes (Read more below...) Coleman County Sheriff's Office located Glover's pickup on CR 460 west of US Hwy 84 North on Friday June 17, 2022 around 8:00 PM. Coleman County Sheriff's Office, Lake Coleman PD, Coleman Fire Dept., Lake Coleman Fire Dept. Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife conducted a search of the area that lasted until after midnight. The search was suspended and resumed today Saturday June 18, 2022.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

List: Nearly half of Taylor County indictments involve meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. George Richard Putt – Injury to Elderly Adrian Nobles – Burglary of a Habitation Jose Arias – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol  Martin […]
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects found with ‘small blue pills’ during Abilene traffic stops

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from responding officers and all suspects are considered not guilty until their case is concluded in the justice system. Arrests Ashley Horn – Possession of a Controlled Substance Officers performed a traffic stop on Horn because […]
ABILENE, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

RUNNELS COUNTY JAIL LOG

This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

7 individuals found during human smuggling traffic stop in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven individuals were found inside a vehicle during a human smuggling traffic stop in Clyde. Clyde police worked with the US Border Patrol to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation. A driver, who was from Honduras, was detained, as […]
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
BigCountryHomepage

Accused meth dealer arrested after foot chase at Abilene Wal-mart

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An accused methamphetamine dealer has been arrested after a brief foot chase at Wal-mart in Abilene. Billy Merchant, of Merkel, Texas, was taken into custody on Federal Warrants at Abilene southside Wal-mart Thursday after a short foot pursuit involving the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. 4 ounces of methamphetamine was found […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene orthodontist found not guilty of prescription fraud

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene orthodontist has been found not guilty of prescription fraud. A jury found Victor Lee not guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance by Fraud after a trial that began in Taylor County’s 42nd District Court Monday. Lee was accused of filling prescriptions in multiple patients’ names then picking them up and […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Killed in High Speed Crash Early Thursday

ABILENE – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Abilene. According reports, Cody Sylvester, 46, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of Arnold Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say Sylvester was traveling at a high rate of...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy