Madison Parish, LA

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR NEW YEAR’S DAY FIRE IN TALLULAH

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON PARISH (June 16, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Texas man for allegedly setting fire to a vehicle that was located within feet of an occupied home. Decedrick Thomas, 58, was taken into custody in Killeen, Texas on June 14 and transported...

