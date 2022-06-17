ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida appears to violate same federal conflicts-of-interest law that she slammed her Democratic predecessor for violating

By Dave Levinthal
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToDXP_0gD5vmit00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24j96h_0gD5vmit00
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, represents a district that includes the Miami area.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida was weeks late disclosing a stock trade after once blasting her predecessor, Donna Shalala, for a similar violation.
  • 64 members of Congress have now violated the federal STOCK Act.
  • Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers form trading individual stocks.

Freshman Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, appears to have violated a federal conflicts-of-interest law by improperly disclosing a 6-figure stock trade, according to congressional financial filings reviewed by Insider.

The development comes two years after Salazar blasted her congressional predecessor, former Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, for herself violating the same law , known as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act.

"How can we trust her to represent us in Miami or oversee $2 trillion in government funds while she violates and skirts federal law with her own finances," Salazar wrote of Shalala in April 2020 .

Later that year, Salazar defeated Shalala in an upset victory to win Florida's 27th Congressional District, which includes much of the Miami area.

On June 10, Salazar disclosed in a congressional financial filing that, on February 14, she had received up to $500,000 worth of publicly traded stock in Cano Health Inc., a company that provides health care services for seniors.

The STOCK Act requires members of Congress to disclose individual stock trades no later than 45 days after they're made, meaning Salazar's disclosure is more than two months late.

Salazar said she obtained her Cano Health shares following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction that resulted in her non-publicly traded shared in Cano Health's holding company being exchanged for publicly traded shares in Cano Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P2Pu_0gD5vmit00
A periodic transaction report filed June 10 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Florida, that discloses a stock trade more than two months past a federal deadline.

US House of Representatives

"Ms. Salazar had a unique financial occurrence involving options and a SPAC," Salazar spokesperson Shawn Balcomb told Insider in an email. "Ms. Salazar's team worked closely with Ethics Committee staff to address this."

Balcomb said that "there was no guidance" in House Committee on Ethics instructions regarding Salazar's specific kind of financial transaction. Salazar has requested that the House Committee on Ethics waive any fine — the standard penalty is $200 — associated with her late disclosure but has yet to hear back, Balcomb added.

A House Committee on Ethics representative did not respond to an inquiry; committee representatives have routinely declined in recent months to comment on pending ethics matters before them.

Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who recently announced a bid for Florida's 27th Congressional District, telling Insider that she "absolutely" plans to make Salazar's apparent STOCK Act violation a campaign issue, particularly in light of Salazar's previous criticism of Shalala.

"She says one thing and does another," Taddeo said of Salazar, adding that she wants Congress to ban lawmakers and their immediate family members from trading individual stocks.

"It's completely inappropriate and not right, and we definitely need to do something about it," Taddeo said.

Efforts to ban congressional stock trades

Insider's " Conflicted Congress " project and other news outlets have since last year identified 64 members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. At least 182 senior congressional staffers have violated the STOCK Act's disclosure provisions, as well.

Among them are two prominent Democrats — Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland — that Insider on Tuesday reported violated the STOCK Act's disclosure provisions.

Insider's reporting also found numerous examples of conflicts of interest among federal lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans.

It has long been legal for members of Congress to buy, sell, and hold individual stocks, including stocks in companies that have significant business before Congress or stand to be affected by congressional decisions.

But lawmakers on the left and right have in recent months introduced several bills to ban or otherwise limit their colleagues — and in some cases, spouses — from playing the stock market. Lawmakers are actively debating the matter , and some have promised to put a consensus bill up for a vote later this year.

Supporters of the congressional stock status quo have argued that current laws are adequate and that members of Congress should have the same investment rights as members of the general public.

Opponents argue that federal lawmakers should be held to the highest standards in avoiding financial conflicts of interest, be them real or perceived, and that the STOCK Act has proven to be too weak.

"It's long past the time to do away with individual stock holdings for members of Congress," said Norman Ornstein , an emeritus senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who's advocated for a ban on congressional stock trades. "But there are plenty of members of Congress who'd like to see this stock-ban effort die. I'm not 100% confident that we can get this done, in part because it's already June."

Balcomb did not say whether Salazar supports or opposes the bipartisan effort to ban federal lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks — or otherwise curtail their ability to do so.

This story was originally published on June 14, 2022, and has been updated to include new comments and stock-trade details.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 48

ROBERT CAYE
5d ago

This is one of the major problems we are having in our government. They go expecting to make their fortunes instead of representing the people that sent them there to do a job. Stop the insider trading!

Reply(3)
40
Garry Euler
4d ago

Soon as the get into politics they start finding ways to cheat!!!! Since they are all worthless lawyers the make laws to protect them while they cheat…. Great game , sad we don’t have a whistle blower , oh wait we have had but they are all lawyers so they get off automatically !!!!!

Reply
12
Lou Thornsen
5d ago

always with the deflection. As soon as they start accusing someone of something, start an investigation. immediately

Reply(1)
18
Related
POLITICO

Murphy: 'Perilously close to losing our democracy'

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— It was 50 years ago this morning that five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building, four of whom had ties to South Florida. The ensuing scandal would eventually lead to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Government
PBS NewsHour

Senate negotiators reach agreement on gun legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, the parties’ top two negotiators said Tuesday, teeing up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

GOP senator negotiating bipartisan gun deal gets booed at Texas Republican convention

Senator John Cornyn of Texas was booed at a GOP convention in his home state on Friday, apparently over the senator’s work on a bipartisan gun deal in the works in Congress.While victims of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma have called on leaders to do more about gun violence, the crowd at the 2022 Texas State Republican Convention seemed upset for the opposite reason.Delegates could be heard chanting “no red flags!” and “don’t take our guns!” as the senator spoke.Leaders in both houses of Congress have endorsed a modest package of gun...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Shalala
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Norman Ornstein
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Maria Elvira Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Elvira#Politics Federal#Gop#Democratic#Republican
Reuters

Ex-Trump adviser Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of congress charges

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol. Navarro,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

New US Capitol riot hearings promise fresh drama

A new round of hearings this week by the congressional committee probing the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot promises further drama, with one member saying former vice president Mike Pence might be subpoenaed.  One committee member, Adam Schiff, told CNN on Sunday that subpoenaing Pence was "certainly a possibility," adding, "We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point."
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

'Wildly unique': Pompeo remembers Trump administration as he mulls 2024 bid

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recounted his experience working in former President Donald Trump's "wildly unique" administration and implored conservatives not to be "gaslit" by liberals during a conference address that could double as a stump speech should he launch a 2024 White House campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy