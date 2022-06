The worldwide trend of populist resentment of government seems to have arrived in Portola Valley. The town has not yet been served, but a group of disaffected residents is threatening a lawsuit over imagined transgressions involving one of our most vital volunteer committees. The irony of this lawsuit is that the plaintiffs’ actions will effectively help destroy what they have been so vocal about protecting: small-town Portola Valley.

PORTOLA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO