Missing Long Island Man Found
Update:
A 76-year-old Long Island man who went missing has been found.
Paul M. Petruccelli was reported missing in Coram at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
Late Thursday afternoon, June 16, Suffolk County Police announced he has been located, unharmed.
Original report:
A 76-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.
Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from dementia.
Paul M. Petruccelli was reported missing in Coram at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
He is 5-foot-4 with a thin build, gray hair, and facial hair, and usually wears sweat suits, police said. He drives a 1993 Mazda Protégé with New York license plate K5A 678.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petruccelli’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8641.
