Burlington airport adds direct flights to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 1,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Minnesota since last fall. And now, some of them face difficult questions about where they're going to live and how they're going to pay for it.Haisnit has three months remaining on her six months of rental assistance. She says she'll likely have to move out of her Minneapolis apartment."My worry is that that's not enough time for me to stand on my feet and be able to support myself," Haisnit said through a translator.She is in Minneapolis after leaving her Afghanistan home with her mother and teenage brother. Eight siblings...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO