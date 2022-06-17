ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN PHOTOS: Pilot Walks Away With Minor Injuries After Small Plane Crash Near UC Davis Airport

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A pilot walked away with minor injuries after a small plane crash near the UC Davis airport late Thursday morning.

UC Davis officials say the plane took off from University Airport a little after 11 a.m. The pilot soon reported seeing smoke and flames in the cockpit and had to make a forced landing in a field near Vineyard Lane, south of Putah Creek.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane by themselves after the crash, officials say.

See photos from the crash aftermath scene below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9d2a_0gD5nVNk00 plane crash near uc davis (credit: Nathan Trauernicht) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mMp4_0gD5nVNk00
plane crash near uc davis 2 (credit: Nathan Trauernicht) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYoqr_0gD5nVNk00 plane crash near uc davis 3 (credit: Nathan Trauernicht) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMnkE_0gD5nVNk00
plane crash near uc davis 4 (credit: Nathan Trauernicht)

Firefighters got to the scene and put out a small vegetation fire that started after the crash.

Officials say the pilot declined to be taken to the hospital.

Exactly what kind of mechanical problem the plane encountered is under investigation.

