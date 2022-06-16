ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

KFIL Radio

Semi Involved in Fatal Freeborn County Crash

Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A semi was involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on I-35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released many details of the crash but did indicate the semi, driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, blew a tire while traveling south on the interstate near Exit 2 in Freeman Township just after 8:00 a.m.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
ROSEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
WJON

Becker House Fire Under Investigation

BECKER -- A late-night house fire totaled a home Saturday. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says crews were sent to Holasek Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a trailer home on fire. The Becker Fire Department was able to put the fire out. The home had been unoccupied for...
BECKER, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
KFIL Radio

Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree in Twin Cities Dies

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man died after he was electrocuted while removing a tree in the Twin Cities Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found the victim in Fridley just before 8:30 p.m. Early indications show that a private company was removing a tree...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bullet shatters driver's window, strikes his arm while on busy Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
NORTHFIELD, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

