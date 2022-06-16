Beyoncé to release new album RENAISSANCE next month

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Whitney have been carefully stretching their falsetto-forward soft rock to its emotional and textural limits since their debut album Light Upon the Lake floated in on a gentle breeze six years ago. Its beautifully grainy follow-up, Forever Turned Around, was a deeply melancholy affair, Julien Ehrlich’s voice occasionally so thin when he lingered on words like “lonely” that it sounded like he might be on the verge of tears. Even their covers album, Candid, released in that first pandemic summer, seemed ill at ease with itself at points, as though covering “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was too easy a serotonin rush. Joy that simple would only be worthwhile if Ehrlich also had an existential crisis while trying to rework David Byrne’s theatrical delivery on “Strange Overtones.” Or, you know, literally covering Kelela. All that effort to fit the outside world into their own. It’s hard work, sounding serene.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO