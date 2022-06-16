ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé to release new album RENAISSANCE next month

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé has announced details of a new solo album. Eagle-eyed fans spotted on Thursday morning that she had changed the bio of her Twitter and Instagram accounts to read: "act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29." This was then followed by Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Tidal simultaneously sharing a message about her return...

www.thefader.com

The FADER

Rico Nasty opens the pit up with “Black Punk”

Rico Nasty has shared her latest single, a rowdy guitar-led burst of energy titled "Black Punk." The song will feature on Rico's upcoming mixtape Las Ruinas, due on July 22. “Black Punk” was produced by Ben10k, who also helmed her recent singles “Intrusive” and “Vaderz."
MUSIC
The FADER

Chlöe shares an intimate portrait of love in her “Surprise” video

Chlöe's latest single “Surprise” has arrived a Diana Kunst–directed music video. The sensual visuals reflect the amped-up nature of the song, on which Chlöe sings "If you be good to me then I'ma be great to you/ If you stay down for me then I'll stay awake for you." Check it out above.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Drake drops surprise album Honestly, Nevermind

Drake has dropped his seventh solo studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. Its arrival comes just six hours after the Toronto rapper announced its release in a Thursday evening Instagram post. He took a similar though less extreme approach to the promotion of his last project, September 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, officially announcing it four days before it came out. This time, however, he decided to forego the press cycle entirely, keeping the news tight to his chest until nearly the last minute.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Valee joins MVW for a subtle bop

Valee’s career may have cooled off a bit since his red-hot 2017–2018 run, but he’s still as smooth as ever. He proves as much on “Oscar,” the new single from contemporary classical composer turned hip-hop producer Michael Vincent Waller (MVW), floating over a melodic trap beat that’s sparse and simple but evocative nonetheless (Waller at one point studied with American minimalism pioneer La Monte Young).
MUSIC
The FADER

Flasher look at love from every angle

Flasher have broken free. The D.C.-founded, now-bicoastal duo of Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker established themselves with a self-titled 2016 EP and a 2018 full-length’s worth of tightly wound post-punk tracks. On those songs, Mulitz’s urgent guitar playing and Baker’s precise drumming pushed them above the pack. But on their new record, they’ve unshackled themselves from the genre’s sometimes suffocating strictures, adding automated percussion, lush vocal harmonies, and a striking vulnerability to their already impressive tool kit.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
The FADER

Horse Jumper of Love take us through their new album Natural Part track-by-track

A band name like “Horse Jumper of Love“ is so memorable that it’s practically an implied promise; you might expect music that’s dreamlike yet with a passion for human connection unmistakeably drawn from the corporeal realm. That’s just what the Boston-based indie rock trio have delivered since their formation in 2014, when they began releasing a series of startlingly intimate bedroom demos, songs that faithfully drew from slowcore tropes while incorporating elements of freaky folk, ambient, and shoegaze.
BOSTON, MA
The FADER

Song You Need: Bino Rideaux and Ty Dolla $ign kick off the summer early with “Outta Line”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. You could fill out a whole NBA roster with guys from the West Coast who sing just a little too much to strictly be called rappers. Guys like Bino Rideaux, Blxst, and Kalan.FrFr are a few of the newer names doing this, and by the time I finish this blurb, I’ll probably remember a few more to throw in the next time around.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Whitney reinvent themselves on “Real Love”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Whitney have been carefully stretching their falsetto-forward soft rock to its emotional and textural limits since their debut album Light Upon the Lake floated in on a gentle breeze six years ago. Its beautifully grainy follow-up, Forever Turned Around, was a deeply melancholy affair, Julien Ehrlich’s voice occasionally so thin when he lingered on words like “lonely” that it sounded like he might be on the verge of tears. Even their covers album, Candid, released in that first pandemic summer, seemed ill at ease with itself at points, as though covering “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was too easy a serotonin rush. Joy that simple would only be worthwhile if Ehrlich also had an existential crisis while trying to rework David Byrne’s theatrical delivery on “Strange Overtones.” Or, you know, literally covering Kelela. All that effort to fit the outside world into their own. It’s hard work, sounding serene.
MUSIC

