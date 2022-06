Why are we forcing New York’s most vulnerable out on the streets rather than creating a fair and equitable process that will keep people in their homes? If the NYC Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) proceeds with increasing rents this year, 2.4 million low-income individuals in the Bronx and throughout New York City who currently lack the means to afford the cost of living, will be forced out of their homes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO