The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib, the club announced Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that Betts can return in around two weeks, but the team will have a better idea of his timetable based on how he feels over the next few days, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO