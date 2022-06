Click here to read the full article. Primark will allow shoppers to collect items purchased online in one of roughly two dozen pilot stores trialing the new service in August. The development comes as the Irish fast-fashion retailer saw traffic to its newly improved digital site climb 60 percent, with the average customer “viewing twice as many pages per session” and nearly 15 percent of browsers using the feature to see which products are in stock in store, Primark parent Associated British Foods (ABF) said on Monday. Roughly 40 percent of the 2,000 apparel, accessories and home products available through the click...

RETAIL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO