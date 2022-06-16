ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Saints to wear black helmet for select games this season

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Last June, the NFL approved a new rule that allows teams to begin wearing alternate helmets in 2022. The New Orleans Saints are wasting no time taking advantage of the opportunity to wear a secondary helmet, announcing that they’ll do so this season.

The team revealed a first look at the slick black helmets they’ll wear for a game (or games) this year, featuring a black facemask, gold logo and a patterned stripe down the middle – similar to the pattern the Seahawks have on their helmets.

They didn’t announce which game (or games) they’ll wear the helmets for, but these things will look great no matter which week they’re worn in.

The Saints have traditionally worn gold helmets throughout the franchise’s existence, so this will be a nice change for presumably a few games this season. They would look particularly good with their all-white Color Rush uniforms, if that’s the direction they decide to go.

