I'll shoot straight with you... I enjoy a glass of wine with dinner a few nights a week. There's no shame in that! Also, I'm a young woman who just so happens to like an evening out at the bars with friends. While I always responsibly enjoy my selection of spirits; on the very few days when I get to go home and visit my family, I find myself making the same mistake over and over again.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO