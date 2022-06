Police with rifles and at least one ballistic shield arrived to the scene of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, minutes after the gunman, but waited more than an hour in a nearby hallway before engaging him, new documents and video footage reveal.The footage shows officers becoming impatient, hearing gunshots inside as they deliberated over whether to go after Salvador Ramos, the Austin American-Statesman reports.Ramos, who was killed during the eventual police raid, entered Robb Elementary School at 11.33am, according to the evidence, the most detailed look yet at the flawed law enforcement response to the shooting.Nineteen minutes later,...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO