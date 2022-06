Click here to read the full article. “I feel like I really had no other option — I’m a gender nonconforming, transfeminine South Asian person,” said Alok Vaid-Menon, known simply as Alok, of being a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights. The 30-year-old writer and performance artist has been tapped by Ugg for the brand’s Pride campaign: “Feel Heard.” It’s in honor of Pride month, with the Southern California-based company (a division of Deckers Brands) donating $125,000 to The Trevor Project — the suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit for LGBTQ youth.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to...

SOCIETY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO