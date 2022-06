Notre Dame's top-rated running back recruits since 2000

Notre Dame has long been known for fielding a solid running game on an annual basis. Jerome Bettis, ricky watters, reggie brooks, Ray Zellars, autry denson and Allen Pinkett come to mind from yesteryear. Stars Kyren Williams, Josh Adams and Theo Riddick wowed crowds over the last decade.

It’s been a long time however since Notre Dame has brought in what would be considered top-tier talent at the position with regularity. Sure, Adams, Tony Jones, Jr and some others have earned NFL paychecks over the last decade, it’s been a long while since Notre Dame produced Julius Jones, the last Irish running back to be more than simply a role-playing back in the NFL. Perhaps Williams will change that with the Rams, but time will only tell.

So what has Notre Dame’s recruiting at running back looked like the last two-plus decades?

Here are the top 30 Notre Dame running back recruits since 2000 according to 247Sports. It is worth noting some of these players wound up changing positions once getting to South Bend.

30. Travis Thomas

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2003 recruiting class

.8667 rating

29. Munir Prince

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

2006 recruiting class

.8701 rating

28. Jahmir Smith

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

2018 recruiting class

.8721 rating

27. Logan Diggs

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

2021 recruiting class

.8776 rating

T-25. Darius Walker

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports © 2004 Brian Spurlock

2004 recruiting class

.8778 rating

25. Justin Hoskins

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2004 recruiting class

.8778 rating

24. Kyren Williams

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

2019 recruiting class

.8918 rating

23. Tony Jones, Jr.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2016 recruiting class

.8926 rating

22. Theo Riddick

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2009 recruiting class

.8939 rating

21. Cameron Roberson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2010 recruiting class

.8965 rating

20. Josh Adams

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2015 recruiting class

.8973 rating

19. Nate Schiccatano

Cornerback Mike Richardson #30 and running back Nate Schiccatano #25 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2002 recruiting class

.9000 rating

18. Jayden Limar

2023 recruiting class

.9015 rating

17. Gi'Bran Payne

2022 recruiting class

.9036 rating

15. Audric Estime

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP

2021 recruiting class

.9106 rating

14. Will Mahone

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2012 recruiting class

.9174 rating

13. Jadarian Price

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2022 recruiting class

.9207 rating

12. Luke Schmidt

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY Network

2006 recruiting class

.9270 rating

11. Armando Allen

2007 recruiting class

.9304 rating

10. KeiVarae Russell

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

2012 recruiting class

.9437 rating

9. Tarean Folston

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2013 recruiting class

.9508 rating

8. Dexter Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2015 recruiting class

.9564 rating

7. Jonas Gray

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

2008 recruiting class

.9565 rating

6. Robert Hughes

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2007 recruiting class

.9648 rating

5. Chris Tyree

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2020 recruiting class

.9680 rating

4. Cierre Wood

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2009 recruiting class

.9694 rating

3. Vontez Duff

AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer

2000 recruiting class

.9743 rating

2. Greg Bryant

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2013 recruiting class

.9768 rating

1. James Aldridge

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2006 recruiting class

.9873 rating