Environmental crews identify possible source of oily substance in Flint River

By Ryan Jeltema, Rachael Eyler
abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State environmental regulators are blaming a Flint chemical company for spilling thousands of gallons of an oily substance into the Flint River this week. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says Lockhart Chemical, which is located at 4302 James P. Cole...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

