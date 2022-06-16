Minneapolis Restaurant Receives Prestigious National Award

This weekend, a slate of events celebrating Juneteenth — the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States at the end of the Civil War — are taking place across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, when President Biden signed legislation making it so. But it actually began on June 19, 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell African Americans who were enslaved there that the Civil War had ended, and they were free from slavery. (Then-President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had been issued more than two years before, in 1863.) Juneteenth has other names, too, like “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day.” It’s been celebrated in Black communities since the late 19th century — and after nationwide protests for racial justice during the summer of 2020 spiked even greater interest in the holiday, celebrations across the country continue to grow.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO