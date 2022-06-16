Eunice Police Arrests report

When I was a child, one of my favorite memories I have with my dad was playing video games at the arcade. Yes I loved playing video games on my Super Nintendo and Playstation at home. But there was nothing like being in a room full of my favorite arcade games and hanging out with my Dad on a Saturday afternoon. And getting to win enough tickets to buy a prize at the end of our arcade trip was just icing on the cake.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO