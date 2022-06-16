ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice Police Arrests report

Eunice News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are arrests by Eunice Police. June 15 Cameron Miller, 30,...

www.eunicetoday.com

Eunice News

Acadia Parish Sheriff's arrests

Arrests reported by the Acadia Parish sheriff include the following. June 16 Madison Leger, 22, Eunice. Arrest warrant for criminal neglect of family. June 18 Adrian Myers, 33, Basile. Arrest warrant for simple criminal damage to property and theft. David Guidry, 33, Church Point. Simple escape, prohibited acts Schedule II and simple burglary. June 19 Kendrick Boast, 26, Church Point. Prohibited…
ACADIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO looking for suspect wanted on domestic violence charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr., who is wanted on domestic violence charges. McGlothlin, Jr. is described as a 30-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 6′2″ tall and weighs 320 pounds. He is known to drive a 1999 black Dodge truck, LA license plate Z400420 and is possibly in the Tioga or Grant Parish areas.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

6/19: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Marlin Deontae Lastrapes, 22, 4101 5th Ave. No. 4101 — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse battery, strangulation. Bryan Alexander Pete, 34, Beaumont, Texas — maximum speed limit; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 18, 2022. Freddie Darren Cole Jr., 51, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II. Jose Pual Delafosse, 59, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wgno.com

Two teenagers dead after being struck by vehicle in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two teenage pedestrians were killed Saturday night in Jennings when they were hit by a passing vehicle. According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from Troop D responded to a crash around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night involving two pedestrians. The on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police: Man Stole Wallet Belonging to Dad Playing Video Games With His Child

When I was a child, one of my favorite memories I have with my dad was playing video games at the arcade. Yes I loved playing video games on my Super Nintendo and Playstation at home. But there was nothing like being in a room full of my favorite arcade games and hanging out with my Dad on a Saturday afternoon. And getting to win enough tickets to buy a prize at the end of our arcade trip was just icing on the cake.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 19, 2022, that on June 18, 2022, just before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road, just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

2 teens killed in pedestrian crash near Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Two Jeff Davis Parish teens were killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Jennings Saturday night. Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. They exited the vehicle and stood on South Frontage Road, east of Hwy 26 near North Thibodeaux Road while a family member assisted them.
JENNINGS, LA
wgno.com

Opelousas arrest leads to uncovering of drug ring

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An investigation after an Opelousas drug arrest leads to multiple arrests and uncovering of a drug trafficking organization. According to the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Detectives arrested Lee Sam, Jr., 32 of Opelousas on June 7, for possession of approximately 2 pounds of high-grade marijuana. Prior to June 7 arrest, Sam was on parole for numerous previous arrests.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Burned in Crash on I-10 Westbound in Scott

A one-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on I-10 westbound that stalled traffic and ended up being pretty tough for the driver of a crane. According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier it was a vehicle with a crane, and it was engulfed in flames. A good samaritan from Texas stopped...
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

New Iberia man arrested on various firearm and drug charges

New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

Multiple injured in shooting at Kathy Apartments

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Kathy Apartments near Crowley. The incident occurred just before 5:00 p.m Thursday. Deputies have confirmed multiple people were shot and transported to local hospitals. Severity of injuries are unknown currently.
CROWLEY, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette PD and the IRS Issue Scam Warning

Here is another scam that Lafayette residents should be aware of. The Lafayette Police Department is warning that scammers are impersonating police officers. These scammers are calling people in the Lafayette area and are attempting to scam them out of money. The Lafayette Police Department wants to make sure that everyone is aware that they will never call and request money for missed court dates, warrants, or anything else.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.
EUNICE, LA

