Eunice Police Arrests report

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 19, 2022, that on June 18, 2022, just before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road, just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
