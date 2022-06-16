ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: Beyonce’ Teases New Album ‘Renaissance’ Coming July 29 [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

An Beyonce’ era is on the way after the queen dropped posts on social media with the title ‘Renaissance’ and a July date.  The surprise also came with merch that was not promoted but fans quickly found out she released a collectible box set with a CD, T-Shirt, booklet, and mini-poster. Of course, the Bey-Hive is super excited because it’s officially Beyonce season.

In sad news, there’s an update on Nipsey Hussle’s case, and Da Brat breaks down all the details.

