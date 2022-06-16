ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood man killed in hit-and-run on State Road 135

By Jesse Wells, Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead overnight.

Authorities say the victim was hit and killed on State Road 135 near Fairview Road.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Andrew M. Benkert of Greenwood. An autopsy is pending.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Unfortunately by the time we got there he was deceased. It’s not clear how long he laid there,” said Greenwood police officer James Grable.

Officer Grable admits the case is unusual for Greenwood.

“Pedestrians being struck is rare,” said Grable.

Nearly all the businesses in the area were closed at the time of the crash, but some employees tell us without sidewalks it can be a dangerous place to walk.

At the same time, police insist all drivers have a moral and legal obligation to stop following a crash.

“Not only with a property damage accident, but with a pedestrian strike, it’s even more important to render aid to the person who was hit,” said Grable.

For their part, the victim’s family did not want to share any personal information about the 23-year-old.

Police claim the suspect’s vehicle suffered significant front-end damage and say the case can serve as a safety lesson to everyone.

The suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a black Chevy Trailblazer.

Vehicle parts recovered from the scene

“When walking in or near the roadway please be careful and to all our drivers out there, please be observant especially after dark when this occurred because it’s even more difficult to see people,” said Grable.

Police are checking area businesses for surveillance footage and seeing if there were any hits on license plate cameras.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department Tip Line at 317-865-0300 or they can anonymously make a report on the department’s web page.

