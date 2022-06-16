ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

SEC-Big 12 Challenge matchups are set. Who will Alabama be playing?

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G3zl_0gD4zYk600
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama men’s basketball will once again be participating in the annual SEC-Big 12 challenge where the two conferences meet and square off.

Last season, the Crimson Tide took on and defeated No. 4 Baylor in a great game.

For the 2022-2023 season, Nate Oats and company will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners.

These two teams have faced each other six times with the series even at three apiece. The latest contest was in January of 2021 when Oklahoma won in a close game in Tuscaloosa, 66-61.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama basketball as the offseason continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Family ties lead to Alabama Commitment for Eli Holstein

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana is a hotbed for high school football and over the past decade South LA has produced some of the country’s top high school quarterbacks. Zachary’s Eli Holstein is no exception. The 4-star quarterback shocked the state this summer by committing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama kicker target Peyton Woodring spurns Tide for Bulldogs

One of the nation’s top kicker prospects and Alabama football’s top kicker target, Peyton Woodring announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday. Woodring is rated as a five-star kicker, and he is the No. 4 kicker in the nation, according to Kohl’s Kicking. The Louisiana product chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Air Force and Louisiana Lafayette. Alabama offered the rising senior Monday after he impressed at camp, and he said Alabama was at the top of his recruitment after receiving the offer. It looks as if Kirby Smart and the defending National Champions were able to sway Woodring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#College Sports#Sec#Sooners#Twitter Spurrfm
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats And The Crimson Tide Extend Offer to 2025 Recruit

On Friday, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide extended an offer to standout 2025 recruit, Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound power forward out of Holy Innocents High School (Ga.) has gained attention after putting up an impressive freshman season. According to MaxPreps, Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT. Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.
NORMAN, OK
Tuscaloosa Thread

Majority of SEC Football Coaches Prefer 8-Game Conference Schedule

The Southeastern Conference held its annual Spring meetings in Destin, Fl., last month and several topics were up for discussion. Greg Sankey had to settle the beef between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, try to resolve the different views on how to use NIL and had to start getting a feel for a new conference scheduling model with the pending addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner fans have spirited role in making OU a special program

Oklahoma football has been blessed with some legendary head coaches, seven Heisman winners, 48 conference championships– the most among Football Bowl Subdivision teams — and more than its fair share of All-Americans. All that has contributed to the Sooners winning seven national championships, third most in the Associated...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

University Of Alabama, City Of Tuscaloosa Come To Agreement

The University of Alabama and city of Tuscaloosa have settled a dispute regarding an alcohol service fee. Per Tuscaloosa Thread's Stephen Dethrage, city council had instituted a surcharge -- up to $3 per ticket for events with over 50,000 attendees --for venues that made alcohol available. That halted the school's plans to begin serving alcohol at Coleman Coliseum.
chickashatoday.com

AG O’Connor Blasts Biden for Withholding School Lunches from Children Unless Schools Embrace Gender Identity Agenda

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition says recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy