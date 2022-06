Redwood Coast Regional Center is looking for Service Coordinators to join our dedicated Eureka team. Service Coordinators identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for children, adults and their families. This position shall provide enhanced service coordination by managing a caseload of clients currently served by RCRC with the lowest per capita and/or no POS expenditures and will work to empower individuals to partner with RCRC and other community agencies and to assist in identification of new resources that are culturally relevant to our community. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO