The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of yet another deep playoff run. However, they’ve gone through a ton of changes this offseason. In order to continue their high level of success, the Chiefs will need a couple of their players to perform well beyond expectations. This happened last year with rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, who was expected to be a decent starter. Bolton almost immediately became one of the best defensive players on Kansas City. There are plenty of breakout candidates on the roster this season, but none look more promising than rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO