ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Free lunch program to be renewed in Washington schools

By Mariah Valles
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State has passed a new federal program that will provide free lunches for students in public schools across the state. Last year, Congress approved...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Washington state celebrates Juneteenth for the first time

In honor of Washington celebrating Juneteenth for the first time as an official state holiday, Governor Jay Inslee called for change at a ceremonial declaration on Thursday. At the Blacks United in Leadership and Development Juneteenth Celebration, Inslee said the holiday is one where the sunshine of justice and anti-racism can be celebrated.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Oregon, Washington recommend COVID shots for children 6 months and up

SALEM, Ore. — An independent group of scientists representing Oregon, Washington, and other western states has signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed its review of safety and efficacy...
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington

Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Spokane, WA
Education
FOX 28 Spokane

Montana FWP receives several proposals for Montana's Shooting Range Grant Program

HELENA, Mont. – Several proposals for Montana’s Shooting Range Grant Program were received by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). Funding is provided to non-profit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts through the grant program, which is administered by FWP. The grant funds the building and...
HELENA, MT
97.5 KISS FM

The Top 10 Scariest Cities in All Of Washington

The discussion is ongoing as to what the worst city in Washington is, people, have a debate that some of the smaller towns are the worst while others say the big cities like Seattle are the real problem. We did some investigating and found through rising in crime, inflation, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch
Chronicle

Effort to Repeal Capital Gains Tax Comes to an End

Initiative 1929, an effort by some of Washington's wealthier residents to repeal the capital gains tax passed by the legislature in 2021, has come to an end. Organizers, which included venture capital and hedge fund executives Matt McIlwain and Brian Heywood, pulled the plug last week. The committee behind I-1929...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Washington Democrats, Governor call on Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler to resign

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Democratic Party and Governor Jay Inslee are calling on Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler (D) to resign. The request comes after Kreidler fired an aide who had previously reported him for inappropriate behavior. State Party Chair Tina Podlodowski and Vice-Chair David Green issued the...
610KONA

Gov Inslee to Insurance Commissioner: Resign

(Olympia, WA) — Statement from Governor Jay Inslee regarding Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler:. “Following Commissioner Kreidler’s admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better. The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it’s my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

What would an overturned Roe v. Wade mean for Washington state?

In anticipation of the release of the Supreme Court opinion that could overrule Roe v. Wade, citizens of Washington state are asking what this could mean for them. After a copy of a Supreme Court decision draft leaked in May, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, calling for an investigation into the “egregious breach” of trust.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: A Medieval Faire, Washington State Summer Con, and Juneteenth

Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.
WASHINGTON STATE
globalcirculate.com

Washington Residents Rush To Gun Stores Amid State’s New Gun Control Law

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new gun control laws March 23, causing a massive increase in gun sales, according to a local report. One of the new laws will ban the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds in an attempt to stop gun violence and decrease gun sales, Komo News reported Thursday. But an interview conducted by the outlet seems to suggest that it has only increased firearm purchases.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy