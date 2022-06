SAN ANGELO The main gate on S. Chadbourne St. at Goodfellow Air Force Base will be closing due to construction beginning early next week. According to information released Friday from GAFB, the South Gate, or Jacobson Gate, at Goodfellow AFB off of South Chadbourne will be closed for construction beginning on Monday, June 20, 2022. During this time, the North Gate on Paint Rock Road will be the primary entry point to include Visitor Control Center operations. To accommodate rush-hour traffic, the South Chadbourne Crash Gate, located east of the South Gate, will be open during the following…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO