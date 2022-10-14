Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series

When Anne Rice wrote Interview with the Vampire in 1976, becoming the most popular example of vampire literature since Bram Stoker's Dracula . Her book about vampires living lavishly amid unsuspecting mortals exploded onto the literary landscape and was eventually made into a blockbuster 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Now Rice’s Vampire Chronicles are being adapted into television series at AMC with Rolin Jones serving as showrunner. Rice and her son Christopher optioned the rights to her impressive body of work to AMC a few years ago and now her universe is coming to life in a bold new franchise. Christopher will serve as an executive producer on the project; Anne Rice passed away in December 2021.

Interview with the Vampire is the first phase of AMC's planned Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and it's set to debut this fall. You can read our review here .

AMC announced that the series was being renewed for season 2 the week before the show's premiere, further demonstrating their commitment to the story and the universe they're building. According to showrunners, the series will move to Europe in season 2, exploring the second half of Anne Rice's novel.

Here’s everything we know about Interview with the Vampire on AMC.

Next episode of Interview with the Vampire season 1

The October 16 episode of Interview with the Vampire is titled "Is My Very Nature That of a Devil?"

Here's the synopsis: "Tension begins to mount in all areas of Louis’ world: his romantic relationship, his human family and his business interests. A shocking act of violence leads to the most profound decision of his life."

Interview with the Vampire episode guide:

Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 1: "In the Throes of Increasing Wonder"

Airdate: October 2, 2022

"Almost 50 years have passed since Daniel Molloy first interviewed Louis de Pointe du Lac. Times, technology, and Molloy have all changed. Louis sends a letter asking Molloy to meet at a place of Louis' choosing."

Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 2: "After the Phantoms of Your Former Self"

Airdate: October 9, 2022

"Louis recounts his transition to becoming a vampire; his first kill, his reluctance to break ties with his family and his ultimate failure to enjoy the art of his new powers, much to the chagrin of Lestat."



During San Diego Comic-Con AMC announced that Interview with the Vampire would premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 10 pm ET/PT, following the season 11C premiere of The Walking Dead . The first two episodes will be available to watch on AMC Plus.

Interview with the Vampire will be one of AMC’s new franchises as the network says goodbye to their flagship series The Walking Dead this fall, though the show’s legacy will continue with several spinoff series, including Tales of the Walking Dead . AMC’s focus in recent years has been developing franchises from their shows; in addition to Interview with the Vampire and potentially other books in The Vampire Chronicles , AMC is also developing Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches into a series that is currently in pre-production.

Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode guide

There will be seven episodes in the first season of Interview with the Vampire . The season premiere is titled "In the Throes of Increasing Wonder" and it airs on October 2.

What is Interview with the Vampire season 1 about?

Here's the official synopsis of the series from AMC:

"Based on Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement."

In the book, vampire Louis recounts his tale of becoming a vampire to a reporter, Daniel Molloy. The story spans centuries and features appearances from Louis’ maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, their vampire daughter Claudia and other immortals they encounter in New Orleans and Paris.

Louis, Lestat, Daniel and Claudia will be in the new series but it’s unclear how their stories are related.

From the start, executive producer Mark Johnson made it clear that upholding Rice’s legacy is of utmost importance when it comes to bringing her book to television. "Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," he told People . "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters, sing for a modern audience."

With that statement in mind, there’s no question that the AMC Interview with the Vampire series will be different from the book, as evidenced by first look photos. The book’s version of Louis de Pointe du Lac is that he’s a 24 year-old widower and plantation owner and in the series he’s a 33 year-old businessman. New characters are being introduced while the setting seems to shift from 1700s and 1800s New Orleans to what looks to be 1920s and 1930s New Orleans.

While the first look photos look sultry and sensual and, we have to say, really great, we also have to point out that what they show us looks nothing like the 1994 movie, nor do they resemble anything that happened in the book. That said, hopefully everyone will keep an open mind.

However, when it comes to the first look photos, two words come to our mind: eye candy. From costumes to set design, this is going to be a visually stunning production.

The first photo features Lestat and Louis in snappy suits looking like they’re on their way to a fancy party.

Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

The next photo reveals a presumably still-mortal Louis smoking a cigar and playing cards.

Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

The third picture features a new character named Antoinette, a lounge singer who captures the two vampires’ attention.

Maura G. Hooper as Antoinette in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

And the final picture shows Lestat and Louis walking through the French Quarter.

Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Who is in the Interview with the Vampire cast?

Sam Reid will bring charismatic Lestat de Lioncourt to life in Interview with the Vampire . Reid is an Australian actor known for his role as John Glenn in The Astronaut Wives Club and for his role in Belle .

Lestat’s vampire sidekick Louis will be played by Jacob Anderson. Anderson is a familiar face to fantasy lovers after appearing as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones . He’s also starred in Doctor Who , Broadchurch and Episodes .

Eric Bogosian will play reporter Daniel Molloy, to whom Louis recounts his tale. Bogosian’s recent credits include Billions and Succession .

Other members of the cast include newcomers Bailey Bass as Claudia, Kalyne Coleman as Louis’ sister Grace, Maura G. Hooper as Antoinette and Christian Robinson as Grace’s beau, Levi.

Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Jacob Anderson as Louis in AMC's Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: Getty)

Sam Reid as Lestat in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Sam Reid stars as Lestat in AMC's Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: Getty)

Bailey Bass as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Eric Bogosian as Daniel in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Eric Bogosian (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire?

Here's the official trailer heading into the show's premiere.

The second trailer for Interview with the Vampire features a closer look at Louis and Lestat's relationship, along with more details about the creation of their vampire daughter, Claudia.

Another teaser gives Daniel (Bogosian) more of the spotlight while Louis recounts the early days of being a vampire.

AMC also released a teaser the week before SDCC to keep fans sated....

AMC released several teasers that give us a nice look at the sultry world that’s being created for the show.

The first teaser offered a brief glimpse of Reid as Lestat, featured in a First Look teaser for AMC’s upcoming shows.

The next teaser offers Lestat’s view of New Orleans as he walks through the French Quarter.

Another teaser features a tape player and the recorded voices of Louis and Daniel during their interview.

How can I watch Interview with the Vampire?

Interview with the Vampire is an AMC original series and will be available in the US on AMC and AMC’s streaming service AMC Plus in the US. AMC is included in most cable packages, as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . But if you’ve cut the cord you can either subscribe to AMC Plus directly or add it to an existing streaming plan through Prime Video , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

There is currently no information available about a release date in the UK or in other international markets.