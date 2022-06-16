ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Restaurant Receives Prestigious National Award

By Carly Ross
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've talked about this Minnesota restaurant before and now they're officially the number one best new restaurant in the entire country! They're located in Minneapolis and now I definitely need to make a trip up to the cities to check them out since they just won this prestigious James Beard...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 1

 

fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KEYC

Burlington airport adds direct flights to Minneapolis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers can now fly nonstop between Burlington and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines. Thursday, the first Sun Country plane landed at the Burlington International Airport with more than 130 people coming from Minnesota to visit Vermont. It will be a seasonal service with two nonstop flights...
BURLINGTON, VT
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mynortheaster.com

Marshall High classmates stay in touch over 7 decades

The year 1953 saw the end of the Korean War, the inauguration of President Dwight Eisenhower, and the release of the first polio vaccine. That June, 153 12th-graders graduated from John Marshall High School in Dinkytown. It was unlikely the newly-minted graduates could have foreseen how many of them would be close friends nearly 70 years later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Here's which Minnesota companies are giving employees Juneteenth off

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off. Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees. Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year. What they’re saying: The majority of companies...
MINNESOTA STATE
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

You Old Toys Could Be Worth Big Bucks at Vintage Toy Show in Minnesota

If you have some old toys from when you were a kid in your basement, garage or attic, they could be worth a pretty penny at a Vintage Toy Show Friday here in Minnesota. What was your favorite toy when you were a kid? I'd have to say mine was either one of our Lego sets or maybe my Incredible Hulk action figure. Alas, I don't have either of those toys anymore. But if YOU still have some of your old toys, they could be worth some big bucks at the Antique Toy Roadshow, a toy-buying show put on by The Toy Scout.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he’ll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minn. family honors late father's legacy with 'Best Christmas Ever'

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Father's Day is a day of celebration for many.But for some who miss their dads it's a tough day. A Rosemount family took their pain and turned it into something beautiful.It started as a Minnesota fairytale. Jillayne Lazer was home for the summer from college visiting friends in Hastings when she met the one."Jared was a goofy guy. He walked over that night and brought a plate of pancakes over and so we had pancakes," she said.They decided to share pancakes for life. And the table got bigger. They had twins and one more."Jared's a very, very...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
willmarradio.com

Back to the 50s Weekend Underway at State Fairgrounds

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- The 48th annual "Back to the 50s Weekend" is underway on the State Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Cars on display are from 1964 and earlier. There are over 11-thousand cars on display. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the reaction to COVID-19. Last year the event was held on short notice. Other activities surrounding the event include a model car contest, ladies' showcase, kids play area on Machinery Hill, live music and a swap meet Sunday.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
