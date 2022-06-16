ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Amar'e Stoudemire Says The 2022 NBA Championship Would Be The Most Important Title For Stephen Curry: "The Battle Of Coming Back To This Moment, Playing Without Kevin Durant... Klay Being Injured..."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry keeps competing at the highest level, taking his Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals for the first time in three years. The Dubs are just one win away from winning their 7th NBA championship and the 4th in seven years. Curry has a big opportunity to become a...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 2

 

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Kevin Durant Leaving Stephen Curry And The Warriors: "It's A Slap In The Face... Like, 'I Opened My Home To You, I Brought You Into This... Then You Wanna Do Something Else.'"

In the words of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are currently on 'Cloud 109', having won their 4th NBA championship in 8 years against all odds. The team failed to make the playoffs in the last 2 seasons, with many writing them off and suggesting that they would never get close to winning an NBA title again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real On Kevin Durant: “Kevin Durant, Today, Is Viewed As The Guy Who Left A Championship Squad To Try To Do It On His Own In Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
BROOKLYN, NY
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Warriors just embarrassed model that predicted near 0 chance at GSW title

It’s easy to brand the Golden State Warriors as such an obvious contender to the title this year. Hindsight is 20-20 after all. But the reality is that there were a handful of voices that cast doubt on the legitimacy of their threat to take the Larry O’Brien trophy home before the 2021-22 season began. […] The post Steph Curry, Warriors just embarrassed model that predicted near 0 chance at GSW title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Sparks Outrage After Calling Stephen Curry 'Light Skinned' On Undisputed: "He Got So Light-Skinned In The Finals I Couldn’t See Him Anymore, Because He Turned Into A Ghost..."

As a long-standing member of the NBA media world, Skip Bayless is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Whether it's for his intense debates or controversial opinions, the guy has been relevant in the broadcasting business for decades. But this weekend, Skip is on fire for some comments...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins knows the Golden State Warriors couldn’t have won the championship without him. His suffocating individual defense on Jayson Tatum left the Boston Celtics consistently stuck in the mud offensively. Wiggins’ 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals not only led the Warriors but afforded Steve Kerr the license to downsize without risk […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA

The Golden State Warriors are champions again. It’s been four long years since they were in this position, but what cannot be denied right now is that the dynasty is far from over. This is exactly what Draymond Green had in mind right after the Warriors clinched their fourth title in eight seasons. The outspoken […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

