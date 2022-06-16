Amar'e Stoudemire Says The 2022 NBA Championship Would Be The Most Important Title For Stephen Curry: "The Battle Of Coming Back To This Moment, Playing Without Kevin Durant... Klay Being Injured..."

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

