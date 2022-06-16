Officer arrested for illegally accessing law enforcement databases, JSO says

JSO badget logo

JACKSONVILLE — A police officer is charged with using law enforcement databases to get information on people whom he had no reason to investigate, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it will move to terminate officer Robert Parrish’s employment following his arrest on the third-degree felony charge. He has been an employee for over eight years, working as both a bailiff and police officer.

“These officers are sworn to uphold the law and when they use these databases inappropriately then we take action like this arrest today,” Nick Burgos, JSO’s newly promoted undersheriff, said in a live news conference.

This is the fifth JSO employee arrested in 2022, among three police officers and two corrections officers.

©2022 Cox Media Group