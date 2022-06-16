Juvenile Services breaks ground on major renovation to create a more trauma-informed detention center
Multnomah County’s Juvenile Services Division officially broke ground on renovations designed to create a more trauma-informed, developmentally appropriate and overall safer environment for youth in detention. The multimillion-dollar renovation will serve as a substantial upgrade to the detention center, which was constructed in the 1990s during the height...
An unidentified man allegedly assaulted security guards at Providence Park during a high school graduation.The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to identify a man accused of assaulting security guards and damaging video equipment at Providence Park during a high school graduation ceremony. Officers arrested the unidentified man on June 9 after responding to a report that security guards at Providence Park were in a physical altercation with someone trespassing inside the venue, which was being used for a graduation ceremony, police said in a statement Friday, June 17. An investigation determined the man had entered the venue without...
Much has been written and spoken about mass shootings. No place seems to be safe anymore. School shootings in particular tug at our hearts. Each time, the usual suggestions and safeguards are put forth. News conferences are held, investigations are done and leaders hold meetings, yet the victims remain dead and the lives of the survivors and their families are traumatized. Nothing changes. The most common solution is usually more guns: armed guards, arm the teachers, etc. If we had four guards for each school in the nation, it would take an army of immense size. Arming teachers is a ridiculous suggestion. What kind of weapon should they carry? A little handgun has no chance against an AR-15. Should a teacher be walking around in the class with a large gun slung on their body, or even a hand gun? Should it be loaded or stored in a safe place?
NEWBERG — Two members of the Newberg School Board announced their resignations at a meeting earlier this week, citing controversial board decisions in the past year. Board member Rebecca Piros said she can no longer work with people who she feels do not have the best interests of every student and every staff member at heart, KGW-TV reported.
The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rumbling of passing cargo trains filled a tiny home neighborhood on the west side of Vancouver off Lakeshore Avenue Wednesday morning. Fruit Valley Terrace is Clark County’s first tiny home rental community built for people transitioning out of homelessness. “Once they move in, they...
Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
KALAMA, Wash. — The mother of a transgender teen beaten in an alleged hate crime at Kalama High School earlier this month is calling for change, hoping that it will help to prevent similar acts in the future. Natasha Wheeler wants everyone to know what happened to her 17-year-old...
Commissioner Susheela Jayapal's prepared remarks on the 2023 Budget adoption. Budget day is always a big day, and this one is especially so. This budget is a budget of opportunity. Although the pandemic is by no means in our rear view mirror, the conditions are very different than they were...
Nearly two months after a crash involving five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter is back home where he will continue extensive rehabilitation.
Salem, Ore. — Detectives from the Salem Police Department Felony Crimes Unit served a search warrant on June 16, 2022, at a residence in the 100 block of Columbia ST NE, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Logan Peterson for possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges related to identity theft and forgery.
Oregon State Police troopers and Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed someone after a traffic stop and pursuit early Saturday. In a press release, deputies said the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop and chase that ended at Southeast Railroad Avenue and Southeast Wood Avenue in Milwaukie.
KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - A Kalama teen was arrested this week and charged with a hate crime after investigators said he targeted a transgender student at his high school. The 16-year-old boy was also charged with assault. The victim, who is also a minor, attends Kalama High School with the suspect. According to the Kalama Police Department, the attack happened on June 6. The attack was recorded on video and in it, you can see the two students exchanging punches.
US Marshals arrested 24 violent fugitives earlier this month during a five-day operation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Oregon, authorities said. The operation was conducted in Multnomah County, Portland, between June 7 and June 11 and targeted violent fugitives with the goal of reducing street-level criminal activity and arresting criminal suspects involved in recent shootings, the US Marshals Service said in a news release on Thursday.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to ask for help in solving the 2018 homicide at the former Marshall High School. Barak Rosen, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the track of the high school on June 17. The Oregon State Medical Examiner soon ruled Rosen’s death a homicide.
