Howard County Will Celebrate Independence Day with Lakefront Fireworks, Live Music and More
3 days ago
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Columbia Association’s (CA) President/CEO Lakey Boyd today announced Howard County Recreation & Parks and CA will co-host the annual Independence Day Fireworks at the Lakefront at Columbia, beginning around 9:20 p.m. on July 4th. The free event will also feature live music...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived.
“Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Government and Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS) Director Jacqueline Scott honored the outstanding achievements of graduates of the County’s “Getting Ahead” program and recognized five local non-profit organizations for their support on Wednesday. The evening’s emcee was DurShawn Robinson, Financial Counseling Educator with MakingChange. Photos of the event can be found here.
TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. …
“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for thinking...
All 2022 high school and college graduates can score a FREE Haus Dog at any of the three MoCo Dog Haus locations from now until June 30th! Limit one per graduate. Just show your student ID. The first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, CA in 2010. In 2018, the restaurant...
The Harford County government is accepting applications for its new African American Heritage Grant Program July 1-29 and has declared Juneteenth a holiday. County offices will be closed Monday, June 20. Here are the details provided by the county:. Harford Accepting Applications for New African American Heritage Grants; Juneteenth Declared...
Crown Fried Chicken is now open at 1909 Seminary Rd in Silver Spring, taking over the former location of Krazy Steve’s (and Armand’s Pizza before that.) The restaurant is open 10am-9pm daily. Crown Fried Chicken opened its first Montgomery County location at 9120 Rothbury Dr. in Montgomery Village...
Rodney Barnes—a California-based screenwriter, producer and author with Annapolis roots— knows that it is possible for an individual who was raised in a small town to dream big and achieve phenomenal results. In an interview, Barnes recently told The Baltimore Times that getting up and facing the work every day is not easy in his profession, but he often gets “stuff done.” This is what makes the industry veteran proud of himself. Over time, Barnes’ successful formula has entailed lots of listening, learning, and taking action.
Members of the LGBTQ community have often found it difficult to find a place of worship, but many do exist in Baltimore's communities. St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. Paul Street has welcomed members of the LGBTQ community since 1985. James Harp went to St. Mark's 35 years ago,...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 13-17 The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news…. Reston Community Players take on the world with ‘Newsies’ at...
Homelessness may be trending downward in Montgomery County, Maryland, but it remains a life-threatening issue for the county’s unhoused. Amanda Harris, chief of Services to End and Prevent Homelessness for the county, said 60 homeless residents died in the state’s largest county in 2021. “We know that people...
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Neighbors gathered in North Baltimore Thursday evening to distribute 300 LGBTQ+ Pride flags after fires destroyed one flag on East 31st Street and decorations on a home across the street the day before. In all, four homes burned and three people were hospitalized.
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈In North Baltimore, neighbors are distributing 300 LGBTQ Pride flags right now to blanket the community after a flag and decorations were burned and homes destroyed in fires. No motive determined yet but residents are sending a message hate will not be tolerated. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FtUXVgWqtB
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 16, 2022
The motive remains under investigation....
