Disney Bundle: get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99

What you need to know

• The Disney Bundle combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for just $13.99 a month.

• Disney Plus is also available at the standalone price of $7.99.

The Disney Bundle is a is a fantastic offer available to Disney fans who are based in the US.

For just $13.99 a month, the Disney Bundle offers a comprehensive entertainment experience that includes Disney Plus along with ESPN Plus and the basic Hulu package (with ads) in one single package.



With the Disney Bundle, you get all the benefits of a Disney Plus subscription. You'll be able to watch everything on the House of Mouse's streaming service, including new and exclusive movies and shows as well as classics from the Disney vault and everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe . Plus, you'll also be able to enjoy all the great shows that are available on Hulu and all the live and on-demand sports content you could want with ESPN Plus, too.

On its own, Disney Plus costs just $7.99 a month which is already on the cheaper side of most major streaming services. Combined with Hulu (usually $6.99, with ads) and ESPN Plus ($6.99 a month), the Disney bundle is a no-brainer.

For comparison, subscribing to the three services individually would cost $21.97, so you're saving just under $8 by picking up all three services together in one go.

If ads put you off, there's an alternative Disney Bundle that includes ad-free Hulu for $19.99 a month. If you were to sign up for ad-free Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus separately, it'd cost you $27.97 a month, meaning you're still making a $6 saving this way, too.

If you want to stream live TV, there's also the option of the Disney Bundle that includes Hulu with Live TV. For $69.99, this huge bundle gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu (with ads), and over 75 live TV channels. If you really dislike ads in your on-demand content, there's even a bundle that allows you to get the ad-free Hulu experience (in on-demand programming). This version of the Disney Bundle costs $75.99 a month, an extra $6 on top of the regular Live TV package.

Whichever package you choose, the Disney Bundle provides you with one of the biggest value streaming packages out there; these days, a Netflix subscription on its own already costs $15.49 a month for the standard plan.

If you're already a Disney Plus subscriber but think the combined package is right for you, we've got a step-by-step guide that explains how to switch from Disney Plus to the Disney Bundle.

Disney Bundle price increase

Disney announced a series of price increase for its streaming services on August 10 that also impact the price of the Disney Bundle.

Consumers are going to have three options for new subscribers to pick from with the Disney Bundle:

Basic (with ads): Disney Plus & Hulu — $9.99 per month

Basic (with ads): Disney Plus, Hulu & ESPN Plus — $12.99 per month

Premium: Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN Plus (with ads) — $19.99 per month

Existing subscribers to the Disney Bundle can get the "Legacy" option, which give them Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads) for $14.99 per month, a $1 increase over the previous monthly fee.

When was the Disney Bundle first introduced?

The Disney Bundle has been available in the US since Disney Plus was launched. Speaking about the combined streaming package at its launch, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers."

