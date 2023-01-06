Disney Bundle: get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $12.99

Subscribing to the Disney Bundle can save you loads of money while you keep up to date with all the latest must-watch entertainment and sporting TV.

The Disney Bundle lets you sign up to Disney Plus and Hulu , and ESPN Plus too on certain tiers, for a discounted price than they'd normally cost on their own. In fact, according to an earnings report , 40% of Disney Plus subscribers use the Bundle — it's that popular.

Prices now range from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month, with options between too. We'll run you through the options below, so you know which to pick.



With the Disney Bundle, you get all the benefits of a Disney Plus subscription. You'll be able to watch everything on the House of Mouse's streaming service, including new and exclusive movies and shows as well as classics from the Disney vault and everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe . Plus, you'll also be able to enjoy all the great shows that are available on Hulu and all the live and on-demand sports content you could want with ESPN Plus, too.

Disney bundle price and tiers

Lightyear is one of the movies available on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney)

There are currently four tiers of Disney Bundle for you to pick from:

The first Basic tier provides something that the original Disney Bundle didn't: an option for people who don't want sports. It's a new affordable tier that will likely prove very, very popular.

The second Basic tier is similar to the previous Disney Bundle option, costing a dollar less but bringing Disney Plus ads into the mix.

The Legacy tier won't be available to buy after December 8, but you can still use it. That's because, Disney Bundle subscribers from before then will automatically get transferred to the tier, keeping the same apps but for $1 more per month. New subscribers can't access it, though.

Finally, Premium is carried over from the old bundle, with no changes to the way it works. It's an ad-free experience, except for one thing: ESPN Plus always has ads, so there's no way of getting the app without them.

For a little bit of context Disney Plus and Hulu both cost $7.99 for their ad-enabled plan and $10.99 and $14.99 respectively for ad-free, while ESPN Plus is $9.99 (all monthly).

So you're saving money on whichever plan you pick — that's why the Disney Bundle is such a popular means of subscribing to platforms.

Disney Bundle old price

Previously, there were two Disney Bundle tiers available.

The main one cost $13.99 per month and got you Disney Plus (back before there was an ad-enabled tier), Hulu with ads and ESPN Plus.

You could upgrade to a $19.99 tier to remove ads from Hulu, an option which is still available in the new formation.

When was the Disney Bundle first introduced?

The Disney Bundle has been available in the US since Disney Plus was launched. Speaking about the combined streaming package at its launch, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers."